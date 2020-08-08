× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BIG ARM — David W. Dale was born on May 24, 1937 in Helena. He passed away with his wife at his side on July 16, 2020.

He graduated from Helena High School in 1955. After graduation, he attended the University of Montana for one year. In 1956, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. While serving in the Marines, and being somewhat intelligent, David received an appointment to NAVCAD (Naval Aviation Cadet) in Pensacola, Florida. He completed his pre-flight courses and finished military obligations in the Navy.

After being honorably discharged, David returned to the University of Montana, where he failed miserably for two quarters. Then a miracle, he met his future wife, Donna Smatlan, at a dance at St. Patricks’ School of Nursing. They were married Feb. 13, 1960 and continued to dance for the next 60 years.

David continued his education at the U of M receiving a B.A. in English and Minor in in Spanish in 1962. At intervals, David would return to the U of M and earned a M.A. in the Method of Teaching English and M.A. in Creative Writing. He also continued to work toward a B.A. in Spanish as a T.A. (teaching assistant). He was certified to instruct students in Spanish from Kindergarten through high school.