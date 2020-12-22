David W. (Dave) Koch

Dave was born March 19, 1944 and raised in Livingston. In his younger years he raced snowmobiles professionally for Bombardier and Moto-Ski. He owned a small engine repair shop in Great Falls and then in Missoula where he used his talent and passion to work on small engines and generators. When he retired he moved to his home in Lolo. He loved and lived life to the fullest always with a positive attitude. He was always whistling, smiling, never complained, and always asked how you were, and how your family was doing. He was a huge Grizzly fan and enjoyed cheering on the football and Lady and men’s basketball teams. His family takes great comfort knowing he is up in heaven tinkering on a small engine of some sort, hunting, or riding horses, a snowmobile, or a dirt bike.