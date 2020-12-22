MISSOULA - David W. (Dave) Koch, age 76, died peacefully on the morning of Dec. 17th of natural causes. We believe he is free from his long-time battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and is walking in heaven with our lord God.
Dave was born March 19, 1944 and raised in Livingston. In his younger years he raced snowmobiles professionally for Bombardier and Moto-Ski. He owned a small engine repair shop in Great Falls and then in Missoula where he used his talent and passion to work on small engines and generators. When he retired he moved to his home in Lolo. He loved and lived life to the fullest always with a positive attitude. He was always whistling, smiling, never complained, and always asked how you were, and how your family was doing. He was a huge Grizzly fan and enjoyed cheering on the football and Lady and men’s basketball teams. His family takes great comfort knowing he is up in heaven tinkering on a small engine of some sort, hunting, or riding horses, a snowmobile, or a dirt bike.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will have a celebration of life this summer when we can all gather and reminisce about Dave’s amazing life, adventures and raise a clamato beer toast.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon O’Neill Koch, children; Neil Koch, Robert Koch, Jeff and Lori Talbott and Malinda (Mindy) and Eric Stensrud; grandchildren, Cole Koch, Nickolas Talbott, Ryan Talbott, Danni Johnston, Krista Johnston, Conner Richardson, Rachel Stensrud and Logan Stensrud, sister Lovie Ann Hanson, brother Billy Joe Koch and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Gwen Koch, brother-in-law Kenneth Hanson, his special friend Grandma Gladys Egeland and his other grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to our location Salvation Army, 355 S. Russell St, Missoula MT missoula.salvationarmy.org/ Or your favorite charity in his honor.
Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com