LOLO — David William Horn “Billy”, 48, of Lolo passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 of kidney failure.

He was born in Bartow, Florida and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida until the age of 13. He and his parents moved to Bigfork where he attended Bigfork High School for a couple of years, before moving to Whitefish and graduating from Whitefish High.

Billy had multiple surgeries due to kidney disease and spent much of his life on dialysis. He had a kidney transplant at the age of 16, which prolonged his life and gave his family and friends 48 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his mother Bobbie Bramsen, step father Calvin Bramsen, father Lewis David Horn, sister Sissy Dolan, brother Buddy Horn, sons David Horn and Sebastian Horn, daughter Rose Lee Horn; three grandchildren, two nieces, four nephews, and his true love Coco his Bulldog.

He will be missed by more friends and family that we can mention.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. at 8304 Hwy 12, Lolo, MT 59847. Donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation.

