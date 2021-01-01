Dawn (Hawkinson) Hornaday

On Sept. 4, 1993, Dawn and Casey joined hands in marriage at Florence-Carlton Community Church surrounded by family and friends. Anyone fortunate enough to be in the Hornaday family circle understands the love, respect and dedication Dawn and Casey’s marriage reflected.

Dawn and Casey purchased a home in Spokane, Washington in 1993. Their first child, Kade William Hornaday, was born a few years later on May 8, 1996. Casey’s employer provided an opportunity to relocate to the Missoula area in 1997. The family then made the move to Florence where they have resided since. Their second child, Ashley Kate Hornaday, was born in Missoula on March 29, 2000.

For the last 23 years, Dawn was employed at Farmers State Bank in Florence. Their strong community and family values allowed Dawn and Casey to participate in their children’s scholastic and athletic endeavors.

Dawn and Casey lived life to the fullest. Together they enjoyed hiking nearby trails, floating many local rivers, exploring beaches in Hawaii and Mexico, hosting game nights and watching chick-flicks with family and friends, holding hands by the fire pit along the creek and touching toes in the hammock, while looking at stars and listening to music. Dawn lived her best life as a lover and best friend, endlessly displaying her love towards her husband.