Deah Notices Tuesday April 12th 2022

Laura Pehan Borges, 61, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, April 9th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Travis Roderick Leroy Burgess, 45, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, April 9th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Stevensville - Nancy M. Gates, 81, passed away in the night, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton, with her husband by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com