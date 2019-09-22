MESA, Arizona — Dean Darrel Holm passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born to Fred and Mazie Holm on April 26, 1933, on his parent's farm near Viborg, South Dakota. He married Betty Ann Rush, his high school sweetheart, on June 20, 1952, at the age of 19. Dean and Betty recently celebrated 67 years of a committed, loving marriage. The first of their children arrived the year following their wedding, and all six were born within seven years. He was the kind of father everyone hopes to have.
Growing up on a farm instilled a love of the outdoors in Dean. He began hunting pheasants as a boy and loved doing that for much of his life. As an adult, he took his family camping, hiking, hunting and fishing at almost every opportunity. He also moved his family to the country outside of Missoula, Montana so the kids would have an opportunity to raise a wide assortment of animals. You can see Dean's love of animals carrying on in many of his children and grandchildren.
Dean worked most of his career for the University of Montana in Missoula. He retired on Dec. 31, 1989, after 25 years with the university. Upon being named employee of the quarter, employees and co-workers described Dean as talented, modest, polite, firm, compassionate, even-tempered, productive, professional, courteous, gracious, warm, fair, supportive, and enormously respected.
Some of Dean's hobbies which kept him busy in retirement included square and round dancing, playing cards, and going to plays and other cultural events. Dean and Betty were highly sought-after Round Dance instructors and attended numerous festivals. Dean and Betty traveled extensively after retirement, including cruises, RV trips, and going to Hawaii and Europe.
Dean and Betty divided their time after retirement between Montana and Arizona, permanently residing in Mesa, Arizona, in 2014. Their church families were very dear to them, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula and Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.
Dean was preceded in death by the love of his life Betty, his parents, brother Merlyn Holm, sister Berneil Holm, grandsons Jeremy Hamma and Brent Johnson, and son-in-law Brad Stoneking. He is survived by his loving children Vicky (Steve) Harris, Randy (Deb) Holm, Deanna Stoneking, Steve (Carla) Holm, Jeff (Theresa) Holm and Laurie (Jim) Johnson, along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Dean is also greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Love of Christ Lutheran Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
A joint memorial service for Dean and Betty will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.