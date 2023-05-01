Dean George Biesemeyer

Ronan - Dean George Biesemeyer, age 90, passed away on March 1, 2023, at his home in Ronan, Montana. Dean was born on February 2, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri to Benno and Vandella Biesemeyer. The third of four children, Benno, Barrent, Dean and Gail and their parents moved to Tucson, Arizona where he graduated from Tucson High School in 1950.

Dean served in the Korean War and attended many colleges, earning various Bachelor's and Master's degrees, eventually earning his Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Montana. Dean became a clinical psychologist and was instrumental in opening the Life Development Center in Missoula.

Dean enjoyed woodworking, music, home renovation, photography, and traveling. Dean traveled extensively around the United States and Europe. Dean had a lifelong love of mountains and nature. Some of his favorite places included Berry Creek in the Grand Tetons National Park, the Mission Mountain Range in western Montana and Grindelwald in Switzerland, specifically the Eiger and other surrounding peaks of the Alps.

Survivors include his children: Benton, Trina, and Carter (Kelly) and one stepson, Bob LaCasse. He has five grandchildren: Jonathan, Jared, Carter, Kellyn and Karianna. He is also survived by many friends including Larry Johnson and Suzanna Kindler.

A celebration of his life will be held this summer in Missoula. The time and place will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.