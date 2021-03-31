Dean Ivan Simon

Dean Ivan Simon passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home 24 March 2021 surrounded by family.

He was born 4 January 1933 in Potlach, Idaho to Alva Ivan Simon and wife, Thelma Alice Bentley. He was the second of 6 sons born to the couple. He was raised in Grangeville, ID. He married Mollie Marie Voght, daughter of Bernard Charles Voght and Evelyn Montgomery. They were married for 60 years when she passed away.

They had 3 sons, Bernard “Terry”, Barry, and Ricky. They moved to Missoula, MT in 1963 where Dean started Dean I Simon Excavating which lasted until 1983. He then worked as a supervisor for 4G's Plumbing for many years, before restarting his own business. He retired at age 78. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

His accomplishments included Exalted Ruler of the local Elks lodge for 5 terms, a successful marriage of 60+ years, grandfather to 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bridge. As a successful businessman he provided many charitable services to members of the community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie in 2013, his son Ricky in 2020, and by 2 of his brothers, Loyd and Ralph.

A graveside service was held at the Missoula Veteran's Cemetery on April 1st , 2021.