STEVENSVILLE — Dean Jay Mart, 78, passed away Saturday, August 3 at his home in Stevensville.
Dean was born July 25, 1941, in Thompson Falls to Roy M. and Lucinda (Hammill) Mart. Dean graduated from the University of Montana. He retired in 1990 as senior vice president of the United Savings Bank.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucinda, a brother, Gene and a sister, Judy. Survivors include his wife, Nora of Stevensville; daughter, Sarah Mart and her wife, Anne Kirven of Fort Collins, Colorado; granddaughter, Megan also of Fort Collins; son, Paul Mart and his wife, Angela Mart of Bellingham, Washington; grandson, Alex, also of Bellingham.
Per his request, there will be no service held. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Dean’s name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd., Missoula, MT 59808. Whitesitt Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.