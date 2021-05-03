Dean Vance

Stevensville - On April 28, 2021, Dean Vance peacefully passed away at age 79. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Stevensville.

Dean was born on October 7, 1941 in Colorado to Ralph and Hope Vance. He went to school in Stevensville, Montana. After graduation, Dean became a logger and started a successful logging business. He also developed a variety of successful business endeavors. On September 17, 1962, he married his sweetheart Ramona Gonzalez. They raised one son, Mark, and two daughters, Krissy and the apple of his eye Tami.

Dean had a passion for the outdoors and loved exploring the mountains and natural beauty of Western Montana. Dean will be remembered for his work ethic, love of family, his love of the outdoors, and watching his grandchildren grow and participate in their sporting activities.

Dean is survived by his wife Ramona, his three children, Mark, Krissy, and Tami (Hamper), and his seven grandchildren, Caleb Vance, Kyle, Luke, Taylor, Mark, Jake, Taryn Hamper, and his sister Mona Sandberg (Vern). He also had a fantastic and very handsome son-in-law, Kris Hamper. Dean treasured his many friends along the way, his extended family of dear nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. A rosary will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stevensville at 6:00 on Wednesday, May 5, and the funeral will be held the following day at 11:00 on Thursday, May 6, at St. Mary's. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Dean to St Mary's Mission. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.