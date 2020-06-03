Deanna Hermes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Deanna Marie Ihla Hermes, 79, of Polson, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away after a long battle with cancer on May 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 18, 1940 in Souris, North Dakota, to Albert and Olga (Magnuson) Ihla. She was raised on the farm near Souris where she attended country schools and graduated from Souris High School. On the farm she learned the value of hard work and was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She attended Minot State University where she obtained her teaching degree and found her love for education and sports.

She moved to Williston in 1962 where she taught girls Physical Education and was the Cheerleader Advisor. Later she taught Title I Reading at Rickard Elementary. While in Williston, Deanna found the love of her life, Dean Hermes. They were married April 15, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas before Dean left for one year of service in Vietnam. Upon his return, they settled in Williston and continued teaching for the next 36 years. After retiring from teaching in 2000, they moved to their property on Flathead Lake.