STEVENSVILLE — Deanna (Renner) Jones, much loved wife, mother and sister rejoiced to go home to be with her wonderful savior Jesus Christ, and to join her much loved and missed husband Clark and darling granddaughter Brandilyn on September 7, 2018.
Deanna was born June 2, 1942, to Ralph Edwin Renner and Lorna (Payne) Renner in Los Angeles, California. She was the second of six girls and was blessed to live next door to both sets of grandparents.
She graduated from North Hollywood High School; went to college and worked in a bank before marrying her sweetheart Clark Lester Jones, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in July of 1960. They lived 12 years in Redding, California, before moving to Montana and continuing their mechanics business.
Her greatest accomplishments were to raise her five children to know God's amazing love through a deep relationship with his son Jesus. She devoted her life to serving him through teaching Sunday school, missionary correspondence and singing in the choir. She was an amazing prayer warrior who brought all of us before the throne of God every day. She wanted everyone to know Jesus and the joy that comes from living for him.
Her closest friends were her five sisters: Joan, Phyllis, Donna, Bonnie and Beth, whom she shared everything with; especially after losing her best friend and husband of 40 years, Clark, in 2001.
Deanna is survived by her five children: Dianna (Bill) Thomas and Carol (Loren) Carney both of Corvallis, Paul Jones of Stevensville, Beth (Brad) Letzig of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and John (Tammy) Jones of Stevensville; 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
We love you mom and we know that we will see you again because God always keeps His promises!
A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville with a memorial service following at 12 p.m., at the Hamilton Assembly of God Church (601 W. Main St., Hamilton, MT). Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com