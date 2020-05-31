× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELLEVUE, Washington — Deanna Whiteside Sheriff of Missoula, died on May 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Born on Oct. 25, 1938 in Camden, Arkansas, Deanna graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1956. She received her undergraduate degree at Texas Woman’s University in 1960 and her Masters in Education from the University of Montana in 1966.

Deanna will be missed by her loving family: daughter Leesa Albert (Joseph); dear friend and former spouse Russell Sheriff; grandsons Campbell and Russell Addington and granddaughters Ellie and Izzy Albert; sister Linda Bowker (William); nephews Daniel and Andrew Bowker; brother Dean Whiteside, Jr; niece Maggi Dennis. She was predeceased by her parents Dean and Virginia Whiteside.

Deanna dedicated over 20 years of service to the University of Montana in various capacities, including Alumni Director, Director of Public and Media Relations, and Advocate Director. An avid tennis and volleyball player, she was often seen riding her bike around Missoula. She was a passionate and dedicated member of Osel Shen Phen Ling, a Tibetan Buddhist meditation center.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Osel Shen Phen Ling at 500 N. Higgins #208A, Missoula, MT 59801.

Condolences can be sent to