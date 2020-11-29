MISSOULA - Deanne L Tucker, age 61, of Missoula, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 in Great Falls from complications of secondary progressive MS. She was born on Nov. 2, 1959, in Forsythe to Art and Dolores Rapp. It soon became clear that Deanne had an affinity to animals at the age of about two years old when she was pulled into a pen by a Boston Bull Terrier, the mother wanting to show Deanne her puppies. The dogs were owned by a friend of her fathers named Bernie, who nicknamed Deanne his Irish Minnie. Her father shortened it to Minnie, and it stuck with her the rest of her life.

As her father was in the school system as Superintendent, the family moved around Montana to places like Belfry, Baker, Dodson, Denton, Roy, and White Hall. After high school, she attended and graduated from MSU and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Her first position was at Deaconess Hospital in Billings and she remained there three years. In the 1980s, her father retired, and her parents moved to Missoula. In December 1985, Deanne secured a nursing position at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital to be closer to her parents, and she took early retirement due to ill health.

In 1988 a friend from England invited her to visit and she flew from Missoula by way of Denver to Houston, where she connected with an international C04 from Houston to Gatwick. On this connecting flight, she sat with her future husband, Keith, who was from the UK. Sometime during the flight, she invited him to come see her in Montana. In 1990, he returned to the United States, to visit friends in the Gulf and Deanne in Montana. He arrived first in Montana on April 2, 1990, and after three weeks it was clear that they would marry that year. He then visited his friends in the Gulf and returned to the UK. He announced to his family and friends in the UK that he was getting married and going to make a life in the United States. He returned on July 10, 1990, and they were married on Sept. 8, 1990. During their 30 years of marriage, they took a trip to Disneyland in California, where upon returning from this trip Keith received the nickname Mickey and thus, the mice were born.