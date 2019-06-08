{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA - Patty C. Felt, 92, of Missoula, died at home on Thursday, June 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

