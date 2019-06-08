Patty C. Felt
MISSOULA - Patty C. Felt, 92, of Missoula, died at home on Thursday, June 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Patty C. Felt
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
MISSOULA - Patty C. Felt, 92, of Missoula, died at home on Thursday, June 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.