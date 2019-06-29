{{featured_button_text}}

William Barnhill “Bill” Thelen

MISSOULA — William Barnhill “Bill” Thelen, 59, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 26. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting the family.

