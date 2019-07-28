{{featured_button_text}}

Connie L. Trott

MISSOULA — Connie L. Trott, 69, of Missoula, died July 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.

