Death Notice for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Dan M. Smith

MISSOULA — Dan M. Smith, 78, of Missoula, died Sept. 24 at Hillside Health & Rehab. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

