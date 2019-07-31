Hendrickja “Rita” Solp
MISSOULA — Hendrickja “Rita” Solp, 89, of Missoula, died July 28 at The Village Health Care Center. A funeral service is pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Hendrickja “Rita” Solp
