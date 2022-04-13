 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices April 13th 2022

Susan A. LaFriniere

Susan A. LaFriniere, 74, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her home in Missoula.

Phyllis Bagley

Phyllis Bagley, 94, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her home in Missoula.

Jerlene McBride

Jerlene McBride, 83, of Missoula passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael Scott Moline

DARBY — Michael Scott Moline, 55, of Darby passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at his home of natural causes.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

