Death Notices April 21st 2022

Barbara A. Langeslag

VICTOR — Barbara A. Langeslag, 81, of Victor passed away Saturday, April 16 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 25 at 3 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Leonard W. McCarley

POLSON — Leonard W. McCarley, age 70, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Memorial services for Leonard will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Devin Jonathon David Bigelow

HAMILTON — Devin Jonathon David Bigelow, 19, passed away in the afternoon, Friday, April 15, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, due to a tragic motor vehicle accident in Hamilton on April 14, 2022. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Louis John “Lou” Marchello

POLSON — Louis John “Lou” Marchello, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at University of Washington Hospitals in Seattle, WA.

Services for Lou are pending.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary Lee Taylor

Mary Lee Taylor, 86, of Lolo, formerly of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022 at her residence in Lolo. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.