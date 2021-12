Death Notices December 2nd 2021

Barb Joan Loar

Barb Joan Loar, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Robert Duane Morrison

Robert Duane Morrison, 99, of Kalispell, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Buffalo Hill Terrace.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.

Kristine S. Meili

RONAN – Kristine S. Meili, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson.

There are no services planned at this time for Kristine.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Robert “Mick” Kron

MISSOULA – Robert “Mick” Kron, 90, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.