Death Notices February 15th 2021

Rosemary Ann Beason

Missoula - Rosemary Ann Beason, 84, Of Missoula, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at her residence in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Terry J. Lawrence

Missoula - Terry J. Lawrence, 68, passed away in the morning, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Jean Marie Buddie

St. Ignatius - Jean Marie Buddie, 94, passed away at her home in on February 7th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Lois DuMont

St. Ignatius - Lois DuMont, 93, passed away at her home on Feb 11th.

Mass was celebrated on Monday, Feb 14th in St. Ignatius.

Alan Grenier

Ronan - Alan Grenier, 74, passed away at St. Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan on February 11th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Daniel Old Horn

Camas Prairie - Daniel Old Horn, 33, passed away Feb 8th in Boise.

Services were held Feb. 14th in Camas Prairie.

Anna Mitchel

Polson - Anna Mitchell, 83, passed away February 10th at St. Luke's

Community Hospital in Ronan. A Wake was held Monday at Foster Funeral

Home in St. Ignatius and closing services are planned on Tuesday Morning at the funeral Home.

Fred Martin "Bud" Connelly

Browning - Fred Martin "Bud" Connelly, 87, passed away February 10th in Brownwng. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St.

Ignatius.

Emma “Jean” Prather

Emma “Jean” Prather, 83, of Missoula, Montana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The family is being served by Just Cremation Montana.