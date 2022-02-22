Death Notices February 22nd 2022

Billy C. Felde

Billy C. Felde, 86, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Brain Cantu

Brain Cantu, 36, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, February 18th,2022 at home in Missoula. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Harvey Mervin Gould

Harvey Mervin Gould, 94, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Thursday, February 17th 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Lena J. Runia

Hamilton - Lena J. Runia, 83, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuay.com

Shirley Mae Aitken

Shirley Mae Aitken, 71, of Missoula Montana passed away on Saturday, February 19th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.