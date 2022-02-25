Death Notices February 25th 2022

Sylvia P. Frame

Sylvia P. Frame, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Sally W. Phillips

Sally W. Phillips, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Riverside Health and Rehab in Missoula following a short illness. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniel Mandelko

Daniel Mandelko, 70, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William Reid Thomas

William Reid Thomas, 80, of Alberton passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.