Death Notices for April 30, 2020

Donald Eugene Heinrichs
MISSOULA — Donald Eugene Heinrichs, age 90, of Missoula, died on April 27. A full obituary will be placed at a future date. Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Donald. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Donald and his family.
Lillian Taylor
MISSOULA — Lillian Taylor, 88, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, April 28. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
