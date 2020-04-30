Death Notices for April 30, 2020

Death Notices for April 30, 2020

Donald Eugene Heinrichs

MISSOULA — Donald Eugene Heinrichs, age 90, of Missoula, died on April 27. A full obituary will be placed at a future date. Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Donald. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Donald and his family.

Lillian Taylor

MISSOULA —  Lillian Taylor, 88, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, April 28. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

