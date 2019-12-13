Beverly Janet Himber
MISSOULA — Beverly Janet Himber, 86, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Allen J. Fetscher
MISSOULA — Allen J. Fetscher, age 74, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services are planned later in the summer of 2020 with a full obituary to follow. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Pauline Jean Rompel
LOLO — Pauline Jean Rompel, 88, of Lolo died on Dec 11 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.