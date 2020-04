× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Francis Tholt

ST. REGIS — Francis Tholt, 72, passed away in Kalispell on March 23. No services are planned.

Larry Schiele

RONAN — Ronan - Larry A. Schiele, 74, passed away on March 26 in Ronan. Cremation has taken place.

Tommy Smith

ARLEE — Tommy S. Smith, 54, passed away at Community Hospital in Missoula on April 4. A celebration of life will be held later this year.