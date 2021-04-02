Death Notices for Friday, April 2, 2021

Richard Allen Koepplin

SEELEY LAKE – Richard Allen Koepplin, 73, of Seeley Lake died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Bartley L. "Bart" Deason

DARBY - Bartley L. "Bart" Deason, 72, died in the morning, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Marion "Chuck" Basacker

STEVENSVILLE - Marion "Chuck" Basacker, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 30, at his home in Stevensville. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.