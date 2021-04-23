Death Notices for Friday, April 23, 2021

Jacqueline M. Kruzen

POLSON - Jacqueline M. Kruzen, 72, of Polson, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Ben J. Griffing

POLSON - Ben J. Griffing, age 62, of Polson, died on April 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Cora L. Steffes

POLSON – Cora L. Steffes, age 96, died on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Polson Health & Rehab. Funeral services for Cora are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.