POLSON — Jane Rogers Mole, 67, of Polson died on April 22. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA — Carol Lynn Hanson, 72, of Missoula, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.