Death Notices for Friday, April 3, 2020

Shirley A. Schottelkorb

MISSOULA — Shirley A. Schottelkorb, 91, of Missoula, died at the Village Senior Residence on Wednesday evening, April 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

S. Dean Robertson

MISSOULA — S. Dean Robertson, 95, of Missoula, died at his home on Wednesday evening, April 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Todd M. L. Haldorson

HAMILTON — Todd M. L. Haldorson, 81, of Hamilton, formerly of Audubon, Minnesota, died Thursday, April 2 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

