Death Notices for Friday, April 3, 2020

Shirley A. Schottelkorb
MISSOULA — Shirley A. Schottelkorb, 91, of Missoula, died at the Village Senior Residence on Wednesday evening, April 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
S. Dean Robertson
MISSOULA — S. Dean Robertson, 95, of Missoula, died at his home on Wednesday evening, April 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Todd M. L. Haldorson
HAMILTON — Todd M. L. Haldorson, 81, of Hamilton, formerly of Audubon, Minnesota, died Thursday, April 2 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.