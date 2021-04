Death Notices for Friday, April 30, 2021

Garry Mentzer

HALL - Garry Mentzer, 78, of Hall died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence in Hall. Services are pending.

Raymond “Ray” Tipp Sr.

MISSOULA - Raymond “Ray” Tipp Sr., 91, of Missoula died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Walter J. "Sam" Smith

HAMILTON - Walter J. "Sam" Smith, 85 of Hamilton (formerly of Butte) died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Christopher J. Hauk

MISSOULA - Christopher J. Hauk, 49, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.