Death Notices for Friday, April 9, 2021

Cheyney Lee Ellis

BUTTE - Cheyney Lee Ellis, formerly of the Florence-Missoula area, passed away peacefully at his home in Butte on March 20, 2021. An obituary and memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Theodore O. Harris

MISSOULA - Theodore O. Harris, 76, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lenora E. Mahan

HAMILTON - Lenora E. Mahan, 71, of Hamilton died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.