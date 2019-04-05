{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne B. Pritchett

MISSOULA — Wayne B. Pritchett, 79, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 3 at Missoula Health and Rehab. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lynn Kruckenberg

HUSON — Lynn Kruckenberg, 68, of Huson, died at St. Patrick Hospital early Thursday morning, April 4. No services are planned. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nancy C. Abolos

SUPERIOR — Nancy C. Abolos, 72, of Superior, died Thursday, April 4 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Kathryn A. Greenfield

HAMILTON — Kathryn A. Greenfield, 70, died in the evening, Wednesday, April 3 at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Betty G. Rafferty

MISSOULA — Betty G. Rafferty, 90, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living Center on Thursday morning, April 4. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.