Wayne B. Pritchett
MISSOULA — Wayne B. Pritchett, 79, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 3 at Missoula Health and Rehab. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Lynn Kruckenberg
HUSON — Lynn Kruckenberg, 68, of Huson, died at St. Patrick Hospital early Thursday morning, April 4. No services are planned. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Nancy C. Abolos
SUPERIOR — Nancy C. Abolos, 72, of Superior, died Thursday, April 4 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Kathryn A. Greenfield
HAMILTON — Kathryn A. Greenfield, 70, died in the evening, Wednesday, April 3 at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Betty G. Rafferty
MISSOULA — Betty G. Rafferty, 90, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living Center on Thursday morning, April 4. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.