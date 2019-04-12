Dorothy M. Vietz
MISSOULA — Dorothy M. Vietz, 90, of Missoula, died at the Village Health & Rehab on Wednesday evening, April 10. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Theresa M. Nugent
MISSOULA — Theresa M. Nugent, 91, of Missoula, died at home at Grizzly Peak on Thursday, April 11. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Nicholas N. Beery
SEELEY LAKE — Nicholas N. Beery, 73, of Seeley Lake, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on April 10. Arrangements under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Sandra Christopher
ARLEE — Sandra Christopher, 65, died April 9 in Harlem. Traditional wake and services are pending with Foster Funeral Home, St. Ignatius, MT.