Jai E. Simmons
MISSOULA — Jai E. Simmons, 67, of Missoula, died at the St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, April 17. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Merri Jo Meyer
MISSOULA — Merri Jo Meyer, 60, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 17 at the Community Medical Center. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Randall Lee McCall
MISSOULA — Randall Lee McCall, 59, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on April 16. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Charles “Chuck” Martin
SUN CITY, Arizona — Charles “Chuck” Martin, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 17 in Sun City West, Arizona. A full obituary will be coming soon.