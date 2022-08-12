Death Notices for Friday, August 12, 2022

Diane Erickson

Diane Erickson, 77, of Polson, formerly Missoula, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Polson Health & Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Linda Cooper

Linda Cooper, 72, of Drummond passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Jeffery “Jeff” Kuntz

Jeffery “Jeff” Kuntz, 60, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Missoula, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.