 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Friday, August 19, 2022

  • 0

Betty J. Matt-Marquart

ST. IGNATIUS – Betty J. Matt-Marquart, age 92, passed away Aug. 16, 2022 at her residence in St. Ignatius. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Charles J. Francis

Charles J. Francis age 73 of Missoula passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Missoula Community Medical Center. No local services are planned and Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula. 

Colleen Doerflinger

CORVALLIS – Juanita Colleen Doerflinger, 90, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Arron Care in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News