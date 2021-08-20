 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, August 20th, 2021
Death Notices for Friday, August 20th, 2021

Frederick Louis Guenzler

FLORENCE - Frederick Louis Guenzler Sr., 92, passed away at his daughter's home in Missoula on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lenis D. Anderson

DIXON – Lenis D. Anderson, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Memorial services for Lenis are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Randy L. Jacobson

HAMILTON - Randy L. Jacobson, 64, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carol Elaine Ekegren

MISSOULA – Carol Elaine Ekegren, 85, of Missoula died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation of Montana is in care of arrangements.

