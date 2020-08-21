Death Notices for Friday, August 21, 2020

Robert Lewis Taylor, Sr.
MISSOULA — Robert Lewis Taylor, Sr. 80, of Missoula, died at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Hillside Health & Rehab in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Woodrow Wilson Needles, Jr.
OVANDO — Woodrow Wilson Needles, Jr., 84, of Ovando died Thursday, Aug. 20 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
