Death Notices for Friday, August 27, 2021

Deborah A. Johnson

MISSOULA - Deborah A. Johnson, 60, of Missoula died on Aug. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dallas Gene Summerfield

LOLO - Dallas Gene Summerfield, age 77, of Lolo, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Orville D. Woodford

MISSOULA - Orville D. Woodford, 90, of Missoula, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charleene F. Rogers

HAMILTON - Charleene F. Rogers, 70, died early in the morning, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at St. James Healthcare in Butte. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.