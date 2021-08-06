Death Notices for Friday, August 6, 2021

Shirley L. Williams
MISSOULA - Shirley L. Williams, 84, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies.
Bruce Asby
MISSOULA - Bruce Asby, 58, of Missoula died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
David Jones
MISSOULA - David Jones, 82, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.
Patricia Mae Williams
MISSOULA - Patricia Mae Williams, 82, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Seeley Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.
George Neil Daly, Jr.
MISSOULA – George Neil Daly, Jr., 75, of Missoula died Friday, July 30, 2021 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at Charlie B’s. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Michael Patrick Coyle
MISSOULA – Michael Patrick Coyle, 59, of Missoula died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.