Death Notices for Friday, August 6, 2021
Death Notices for Friday, August 6, 2021

Shirley L. Williams

MISSOULA - Shirley L. Williams, 84, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies. 

Bruce Asby

MISSOULA - Bruce Asby, 58, of Missoula died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Jones

MISSOULA - David Jones, 82, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Patricia Mae Williams

MISSOULA - Patricia Mae Williams, 82, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Seeley Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.

George Neil Daly, Jr.

MISSOULA – George Neil Daly, Jr., 75, of Missoula died Friday, July 30, 2021 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at Charlie B’s. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Michael Patrick Coyle

MISSOULA – Michael Patrick Coyle, 59, of Missoula died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

