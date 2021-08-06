Death Notices for Friday, August 6, 2021

Shirley L. Williams

MISSOULA - Shirley L. Williams, 84, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies.

Bruce Asby

MISSOULA - Bruce Asby, 58, of Missoula died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Jones

MISSOULA - David Jones, 82, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Patricia Mae Williams

MISSOULA - Patricia Mae Williams, 82, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Seeley Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.

George Neil Daly, Jr.