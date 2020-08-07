Death Notices for Friday, August 7, 2020

Wanda L. "Louise" Bergman
HAMILTON — Wanda L. "Louise" Bergman, 93, died in the morning, Thursday, Aug. 6 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Doris L. Burns
HAMILTON — Doris L. Burns, 96, died in the morning, Thursday, Aug. 6 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Raymond F. “Ray” Wiedrich
HUSON — Raymond F. “Ray” Wiedrich, 83, died at his home on Aug. 3. Services are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
