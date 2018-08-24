Donald E. Melchert
MISSOULA — Donald E. Melchert, 77, died at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Clara Jo Murry
HAMILTON — Clara Jo Murry, 79, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, at her home of natural causes.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Thomas L. Crosser
MISSOULA — Thomas L. Crosser, 70, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at home. Per his wishes his, Mr. Crosser donated his body to medical education. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
John Gardenier
HAMILTON — John Gardenier, 73, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned, inurnment at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.