Howard W. Daily
COLVILLE, Washington — Howard W. Daily, 85, died in the night, Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Eva C. Chilcoat
MISSOULA — Eva C. Chilcoat, 85, of Missoula, died at The BeeHive Homes on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Angela C. Pickens
MISSOULA — Angela C. Pickens, 54, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.