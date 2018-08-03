Raymond “Ray” Schumacher
MISSOULA — Raymond “Ray” Schumacher, 67, died at his home on August 1. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Steve Wolf
SEELEY LAKE — Steve Wolf, 62, of Seeley Lake died July 31. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Sabas T. Ayala
CARMEN, Idaho — Sabas T. Ayala, 58, of Carmen, Idaho, died Thursday, August 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.