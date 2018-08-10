Mary B. Hoversland
RONAN — Mary B. Hoversland, 100, of Ronan, died at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 9. Funeral services will be announced and a full obituary will be published. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Hoversland family with arrangements.
Bernice Smith
SUPERIOR — Bernice Smith, 84, of Superior died Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Mineral Community Hospital in Superior. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Robert J. Haacke
VICTOR — Robert J. Haacke, 85, of Victor died Wednesday, Aug. 8 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.