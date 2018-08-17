Alan M. Hart
MISSOULA — Alan M. Hart, 70, of Missoula, died at his home Wednesday evening, Aug. 15. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Karl Tolzman
MISSOULA — Karl Tolzman, 55, died surrounded by family on Aug. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kaitlin Marissa Roddam Kirkland
MISSOULA — On Aug. 8, Kaitlin Marissa Roddam Kirkland, 31, became a free bird to soar above us all. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life in Houston, Texas is being planned.
Samuel P. Brock III
VANCOUVER, Washington — Samuel P. Brock III died August 13 from a long fight with Cystic Fibrosis. Full obituary to follow with further arrangements.