Eligio Sanchez
RAVALLI — Eligio Sanchez, 45, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Charles W. Richert
FRENCHTOWN — Charles W. Richert, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Edward Lynn
MISSOULA — Edward Lynn, 56, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 27, at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
Cremation is planned a celebration of life is pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Allen L. Smith Sr.
MISSOULA — Allen L. Smith Sr., 82, died Thursday, Dec. 28, at home.
Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is caring for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.